3 killed in Chicago shooting idenfitied; attackers at large

byAssociated Press19 September 2019 10:50-04:00

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have identified three young men who were gunned down while standing outside a convenience store on Chicago’s West Side.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says 19-year-old Charles Boston, 22-year-old Tion Lewis and 23-year-old Quashun Nolton died at Mt. Sinai Hospital following the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police say the men were standing outside the store when people in a white sedan opened fire on them. A fourth victim, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition at another hospital.

The attackers are still at large and police haven’t said if they know who is behind the attack.

