3 dead, 1 hurt in buggy-motor vehicle crash in Michigan

Nation

3 dead, 1 hurt in buggy-motor vehicle crash in Michigan

byAssociated Press18 September 2019 17:04-04:00

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Police say three people have died in a collision between a horse-drawn buggy and a motor vehicle in Michigan.

Dispatchers for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office tell WOOD-TV the people in the buggy were heading home from an Amish school when the crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of Lansing. A fourth person also injured in the crash was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Further details about the collision were not immediately available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.