2nd man arrested in $250,000 JFK Airport heist

byAssociated Press30 September 2019 20:28-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — A second man has been arrested in the theft of over $250,000 in cash as it was being transferred to a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Federal prosecutors say Emmanuel Asuquo Okon, of Queens, was arrested over the weekend. They say Okon is a friend of Quincy Thorpe, the Delta Airlines baggage handler who was arrested at his Brooklyn home last week.

Federal prosecutors say video surveillance showed Thorpe scanning and loading several bags of currency onto a Delta flight bound for Miami, but putting aside one bag and leaving with it. Thorpe says he’s innocent.

Prosecutors say a vehicle owned by Okon’s domestic partner was seen at the airport during the theft at JFK on Tuesday. Okon’s lawyer says the allegations are untrue and “completely circumstantial.”.

