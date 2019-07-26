29 cats fatally mauled by 2 pit bulls at an Alabama shelter

Nation

29 cats fatally mauled by 2 pit bulls at an Alabama shelter

by – 26 July 2019 08:13-04:00

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — Two city officials say an Alabama animal shelter’s outdated equipment allowed two pit bulls to fatally maul 29 cats.

WTVY-TV reports the dead cats were found Thursday by workers at the Dothan Animal Shelter.

Shelter Director Bill Banks says the dogs forced their way out of a pen. They then pushed hard on a galvanized bar attached to a chain link fence, knocking it out of a clamp which allowed them access to the cats.

Dothan City Commissioner Beth Kenward says the shelter is outdated and he believes the city should’ve helped upgrade the facility a long time ago.

Mayor Mark Saliba says a new shelter is overdue.

Banks says the pit bulls arrived at the shelter Wednesday and a decision hasn’t been made on what to do with them.

___

Information from: WTVY-TV, http://www.wtvynews4.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.