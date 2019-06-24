2 killed after ski boat collides with bass boat in Texas

Nation

2 killed after ski boat collides with bass boat in Texas

byAssociated Press24 June 2019 10:06-04:00

COVE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several others were injured after two boats collided in Texas.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office says the collision happened Sunday night near the town of Cove, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of Houston. The sheriff’s office says a ski boat apparently struck a bass boat, and two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says two people were in critical condition, and five others had injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The sheriff says one person is in custody, but authorities have not yet released that person’s name or what charges he or she may face.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.