2 killed, 3 hospitalized following shootings, stabbing

byAssociated Press25 June 2019 07:17-04:00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A domestic dispute in a Philadelphia neighborhood ended with a man stabbed and three people shot, one fatally.

Authorities say the incident may have also spurred another shooting that killed a 24-year-old man.

The domestic dispute occurred around 9:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities say a 26-year old man was stabbed in his arm, and he then shot two women and a man.

One of the women died, while the two other victims are hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The second shooting happened about 90 minutes later on a nearby street. Authorities say it may have been an act of retaliation.

