2 indicted in starvation death of South Dakota toddler

by –

(AP) — Two people have been indicted in the starvation death of a 3-year-old South Dakota girl who was in their care.

A grand jury charged 25-year-old Renae Fayant and 27-year-old Robert Price Jr., of Brookings, with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor. Fayant was the girl’s aunt. She and Price had been the child’s caregivers for two years.

Brookings County State’s Attorney Dan Nelson said Friday that Fayant called 911 on Wednesday to say her niece wasn’t breathing. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Argus Leader reports Nelson says an autopsy showed the toddler died of dehydration and malnourishment.

Both are being held on $100,000 cash bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they have an attorney to speak on their behalf.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com