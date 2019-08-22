2 dead, 2 hurt after man fires randomly at SC bar

Nation

2 dead, 2 hurt after man fires randomly at SC bar

byAssociated Press22 August 2019 11:10-04:00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man angry over being kicked out of a South Carolina bar fired randomly after an argument, killing two people.

Richland County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Roldán said the shooting happened around 2:25 a.m. Thursday after employees at McCary’s Bar and Grill in Columbia saw the man and told him he was banned from the business and to leave.

Roldán said the man started firing after a short argument.

Roldán said in a statement deputies are trying to find the shooter and an acquaintance who was with him.

Authorities say two other people were wounded, but did not give their conditions.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.