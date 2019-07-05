2 dead, 1 injured in South Florida fireworks accidents

byAssociated Press5 July 2019 12:17-04:00

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men have died and a 15-year-old boy lost several fingers in separate incidents while setting off fireworks in South Florida.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue spokeswoman Sandra King says a 31-year-old man placed a PVC pipe partially in the ground as he was set off fireworks in an apartment complex parking lot around 10 p.m. Thursday.

King says the man put a 3-inch (7-centimeter) mortar shell inside, lit it and the device exploded before he moved away. He suffered massive injuries to his neck, shoulder and head. He died at a hospital a short time later.

The Sun Sentinel reports a 32-year-old man was killed just before midnight in nearby Fort Lauderdale when a roman candle exploded in his hand. King says the teen could lose his right hand after lighting a roman candle.

