18-year-old pilot dies after plane crashes in Mississippi

byAssociated Press7 July 2019 10:22-04:00

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old pilot of a single-engine plane has died after crashing on a golf course while practicing takeoffs and landings at a small airport owned by the University of Mississippi.

University spokesman Rod Guajardo said Sunday that Lake Little of Starkville died late Saturday of injuries from the crash that happened hours earlier.

Little was a 2019 graduate of Starkville Academy, and the Starkville Daily News reports she was set to compete this month in Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality pageant.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which happened on a golf course near the University-Oxford Airport.

