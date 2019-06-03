1 shot at Southern California shopping mall

Nation

1 shot at Southern California shopping mall

byAssociated Press3 June 2019 19:23-04:00

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California are hunting for a gunman who shot one person at one of the nation’s largest malls.

Stores have been locked down and some people evacuated from the sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center just south of Los Angeles.

Police Officer Craig Durling says the shooting was reported Monday afternoon.

Durling says it’s believed the attacker fled the mall but most stores are locked down until police can search them.

The Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The mall has more than 250 stores.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.