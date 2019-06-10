1 killed when small plane crashes into Missouri grain silo

Nation

1 killed when small plane crashes into Missouri grain silo

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 14:51-04:00

BUTLER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot has been killed after a small plane crashed into a grain silo in western Missouri.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C425 departed from Vero Beach, Florida, and was headed to the Butler Memorial Airport when it crashed Monday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the pilot was the only person aboard the plane. The pilot’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The Bates County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that multiple agencies responded and secured the scene. The post said they are waiting for federal investigators. No details have been released about the cause of the crash.

Butler is about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Kansas City.

