Nation

1 killed as cliff collapses on popular California beach

byAssociated Press2 August 2019 19:44-04:00

ENCINITAS, Calif. (AP) — One person is dead and others are injured after a cliff collapsed onto a Southern California beach.

The city of Encinitas said Friday that the bluff gave way about 3 p.m. in the suburb north of San Diego. The area is highly popular with local residents and vacationers.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Many bluffs are fortified to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

It was unclear how many were injured and how seriously. KNSD reported two injured. KFMB-TV reported four injuries.

