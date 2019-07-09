1 dead, 2 hurt after attempted robbery at restaurant

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 13:06-04:00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One person is dead and two people suffered what authorities say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a North Carolina fast-food restaurant.

Mecklenburg County’s EMS agency reports on its Twitter page that it responded to reports of gunshot wounds at a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant south of downtown Charlotte late Tuesday morning. MEDIC tweeted that one person was dead on arrival at a hospital.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say none of its officers was injured in the incident, but it wasn’t clear whether any of the responding officers fired any shots.

Aerial views of the restaurant showed some people hugging police officers in the parking lot as other officers and emergency personnel worked the incident.

