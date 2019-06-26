Son of Glendale couple graduates from basic airman training

A Glendale couple has a little more pride in their family after their son graduated from basic military training in Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Odon P. Alberto Jr. recently graduated basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio- Lackland in San Antonio.

Mr. Alberto completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Mr. Alberto is the son of Odon and Editha Alberto of Glendale, Arizona.

He is the brother of Angelica Alberto of Spokane, Washington; Amber Walker of Eugene, Oregon; and Alexandria Alberto of Glendale, Arizona.

He is a 2018 graduate of Tualatin High School, Tualatin, Oregon.