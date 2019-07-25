Advisor focuses on serving airmen at Luke Air Force Base

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor is making it his mission to ensure airmen and families at Luke Air Force Base have the products they need, whether shopping in-store or online.

During his visit to Luke AFB on Tuesday, Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes toured Exchange facilities and met with 56th Mission Support Group Commander Col. Robert Sylvester to address how the 124-year-old Department of Defense retailer can better serve airmen. Mr. Reyes also met with Col. Ross Poppenberger, commander of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on July 24.

“The Exchange is all in when it comes to readiness and resiliency,” said Mr. Reyes, one of about 30 active-duty service members assigned to the Exchange. “We are committed to providing exceptional service to the Luke community.”

The Luke Exchange shopping center is scheduled to undergo an image upgrade beginning this fall. The improvements will include a full Starbucks upgrade and a dental clinic buildout as well as updated floors, lighting, HVAC and more. The Exchange is also working with the installation to upgrade to the roof. The estimated $10 million project is expected to take about 18 months to complete.

The Exchange’s online shopping site, ShopMyExchange.com, features 2 million items tax-free with military-exclusive pricing. The site focuses on name brands such as Apple, Under Armour, bareMinerals and more—everything from clothing to fitness trackers to big-screen TVs.

“Competitive pricing and tax-free shopping make the Exchange a tremendous value for those who have earned the right to shop their Exchange,” Mr. Reyes said. “If shoppers can’t find what they need in-store, ShopMyExchange.com puts an expanded product assortment at their fingertips.”

In November 2017, all honorably discharged veterans were welcomed home to their military family with a lifelong online military exchange shopping benefit. All who served can now shop online, tax-free, for life. Allowing honorably discharged veterans to shop online strengthens the online experience to better serve the entire military community.

Authorized ShopMyExchange.com shoppers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more — but shipping is always free when paying with a MILITARY STAR card. The MILITARY STAR card also rewards Airmen and their families each time they use the card online and in-store.

“Cardholders earn 2 points for every $1 spent,” Mr. Reyes said, noting that all commissaries also accept the MILITARY STAR card.

Shoppers receive a $20 Exchange rewards card for every 2,000 points earned, and the rewards card can be redeemed anywhere Exchange gift cards are accepted.

100% of Exchange earnings support Quality-of-Life programs including military uniforms at cost; school lunches at cost for Warfighters’ children overseas; Child Development Centers; Youth Programs; Fitness Centers; and career opportunities for spouses, Veterans and Wounded Warriors (the Exchange has hired 1,400 Wounded Warriors since 2010.).

“In 2018, the Luke Exchange generated more than $520,000 on behalf of Quality-of-Life programs,” Mr. Reyes said. “Every time Airmen shop their Exchange — including ShopMyExchange.com — they make Luke AFB a better place to live and work.”

During his visit, Mr. Reyes also thanked Exchange associates for their dedicated service.

“Since 1895, the Exchange has provided a lifeline to America’s service members and their families,” Mr. Reyes said, noting 85% of the Exchange’s 35,000-strong workforce has a military connection. “The Exchange is family serving family. Whether supporting troops downrange or here at Luke, the Exchange is there to serve them.”

Editor’s Note: Information from Luke Air Force Base.