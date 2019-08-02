Glendale’s Banner Thunderbird hosts breastfeeding class Monday Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, 5555 W. Thunderbird Road in Glendale hosts an OB Breastfeeding class Monday, Aug. 5. This class covers all the information needed to get started nursing your baby including breast feeding techniques, nutrition, breast milk production/storage and going back to work. Cost is $25.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.