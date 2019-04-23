Glendale’s Abrazo Arrowhead honors volunteers

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus recently honored and thanked its hospital volunteers during National Volunteer Week.

Abrazo Arrowhead currently has 191 volunteers who have served 19,522 hours over the past 12 months.

Volunteers have been an important part of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus for many years, contributing a total of 1,209,167 hours since the hospital’s volunteer program was established.

“Whether it’s a friendly face at the information desk, in the surgery waiting area or one of the many other areas where they provide service, our volunteers are an important part of Abrazo’s ‘Community Built on Care,’” said Abrazo Arrowhead CEO Jeff Patterson. “Our volunteers truly enhance the patient experience through their commitment to the hospital.”

Several volunteers who have reached or surpassed the 4,000 hour milestone were recognized during the celebration: Harlan Seyfert, Jane Kane, Charlotte Wheatman, Roslyn Lufkin and Barbara Tharp.

National Volunteer Week was established in 1974 and is an opportunity to honor those who serve our communities, and inspire others to make a difference and improve the world

Editor’s Note: Information from Abrazo Community Health Network.