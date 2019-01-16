Glendale hospital recognized for robotic surgeries

By Chris Caraveo

Independent Newsmedia

A Glendale hospital was one of two Valley hospitals recognized for robotic surgeries this week.

Dignity Health’s St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center in Glendale and St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix have each been designated a Center of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by Surgical Review Corporation.

A release states the two hospitals are the first in Arizona to receive the distinguished designation. The accreditation helps patients identify medical providers who have met rigorous standards for delivering high-quality medical treatment.

Surgeons who receive individual recognition by SRC must also meet a high volume threshold.

St. Joseph’s and St. Joseph’s Westgate perform more than 1,200 robotic cases per year, the release states.