Glendale Foothills Library hosts workshop on Midwestern University’s Simulation Center Aug. 20 A Midwestern University instructor will give a hands-on presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Glendale’s Foothills Branch Library, 19055 N. 57th Ave. The lecture, part of Midwestern’s Community Health Lecture Series, be done by Jim Rinehart, a Midwestern instructor and assistant director of Midwestern’s Clinical Skills and Simulation Center will present an interactive and hands-on discussion about Midwestern University’s Simulation Center, which is helping to prepare the next generation of medical professionals using the latest technology and simulated patient techniques. Read more here.

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.