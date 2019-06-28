Choices Pregnancy Centers announces Marc Burmich as new CEO

Choices Pregnancy Centers announced the appointment of Marc Burmich to the position of president and CEO of CPC of Greater Phoenix.

With locations in Glendale, Mesa, Phoenix, and Tempe, Choices Pregnancy Centers is the largest network of full-service pregnancy centers in Arizona, serving over 4,000 women and families throughout Maricopa County.

Mr. Burmich has spent the last 20 years as a branding and marketing specialist, working with national and international companies in over nine industries serving both startups and non-profits.

He is the founder of Project Zero Collective, a forum for artists which created a mechanism for funding pro-life organizations, and has served on the Board of Directors of CPC of Greater Phoenix since 2016.

“I can honestly say that I’ve never been as excited about any new challenge as I am about leading this organization that I already love and support,” Mr. Burmich stated. “Our goal is to expand our impact significantly so that women from the neediest areas of our city have access to free, quality pregnancy care and programs that build strong families and communities.”

CPC of Greater Phoenix has been providing free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, medical consultations, parenting classes, fatherhood coaching, and abortion recovery programs since 1982. They also offer low-cost STD/STI testing and treatment, and full prenatal care at their Mesa and Glendale locations.

CPC of Greater Phoenix is funded entirely by private donations and has been recognized by the State of Arizona as a Qualifying Charitable Organization (Code: 20684) for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Program.