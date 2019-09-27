Banner Health experts get ready for flu season

Early indications show that this may be a difficult season

Banner Health flu experts are “preparing for the worst’’ for the upcoming flu seasons as early flu cases in Australia and even in the U.S. indicate that this season may be worse than others.

“We look at Australia, where it is their winter season right now, and they are getting hit hard by the flu. They are having a heavier than typical flu season, so we are preparing for the worst,’’ Banner Urgent Care physician executive Devin Minior, MD, stated.

Australian officials say they treated record-breaking numbers of flu patients this season. In the U.S., a 4-year-old California boy died from influenza earlier this month.

“At this point, we would advocate getting the flu shot as soon as possible,’’ Dr. Minior stated. Flu shots are available at Banner Urgent Care clinics; $0 copay with most insurances. “I would recommend not putting it off because we really don’t know when the flu season is going to start.’’

Banner Urgent Care has West Valley located in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Sun City, Goodyear and Avondale.

For some, there is an alternative to flu shots: FluMist, a nasal spray that can be prescribed for people from 2 years old to 49 years old, if they are healthy and not pregnant.

“Early signs are showing that is very effective against the flu,’’ Dr. Minior said.

WEST VALLEY BANNER URGENT CARE LOCATIONS

6702 W. Bethany Home Road, Suite 13-15, Glendale

7952 N. 43rd Ave., Glendale

4232 W. Bell Road, Glendale

7611 W. Cactus Road, Peoria

21980 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

15521 W. Bell Road, Surprise

13901 W. Meeker Blvd., Sun City

3328 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

16430 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear

11685 W. Van Buren St., Avondale