Abrazo Arrowhead, Midwestern University host professions day for students

By Keith Jones

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Students from Valley high schools visited Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale to learn about health careers.

The event was conducted in collaboration with Midwestern University’s Health Careers Institute for High School Students. Sixty high school and Midwestern students toured the hospital to meet staff and physicians and learn about the many types of health professions.

Among the highlights were meeting Dr. Cyenthia Koehler, who shared her thoughts about what it takes to become a physician and the rewards of a career in health care.

Students visited the hospital laboratory, labor and delivery unit, couplet care, diagnostic imaging, emergency department and cardiac catheterization lab. Donning protective “bunny suits,” they toured of one of the operating rooms for an inside look at how patients are prepared for surgery.

The students’ day at Abrazo Arrowhead is part of an annual eight-day summer program offered by Midwestern University for area high school students interested in pursuing a career in health care.

“The behind-the-scenes field trip to Abrazo Arrowhead Campus is a great way to how a hospital works and learn about the many types of jobs available in the health field. This was the 15th year our hospital has hosted students and another example of our ongoing commitment to helping sustain quality care in our community,” said Jeff Patterson, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus CEO.

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus is also primary clinical site for the Abrazo Health internal medicine and general surgery residency programs, which launched this year.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Jones is an Abrazo Arrowhead Hospital spokesman.