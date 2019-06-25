Abrazo Arrowhead, Arizona Heart hospitals’ cereal drive nets 23,000 servings

Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital just completed the hospitals’ annual Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive, collecting more than 23,000 servings of healthy cereal to benefit area families in need.

Hospital employees, volunteers and physicians contributed to the cereal drive, as well as members of the surrounding community. Cereal and monetary donations benefit the St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance.

More than 2,100 pounds of cereal, along with cash donations, were collected during the drive.

“We’re extremely proud of the support for the cereal drive, and that was demonstrated by the numerous boxes of cereal filling our offices,” said Jeff Patterson, chief executive officer at Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital. “Our community includes children who aren’t able to participate in school meal programs during the summer, and the cereal donations will help families in need.”

Whole-grain cereal, when part of a healthy, balanced breakfast including dairy, fruit and lean protein, is a popular food item that experts say can easily address the hunger gap during the summer months when children are not in school.

The Healthy Over Hungry Cereal Drive is supported by Abrazo Health’s parent organization Tenet Healthcare, which last year collected some five million servings of cereal and donated $380,000 through the efforts of its facilities across the U.S.