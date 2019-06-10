Vaping device maker sponsoring public health research

Health and Fitness

Vaping device maker sponsoring public health research

byAssociated Press10 June 2019 06:05-04:00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A historically black college in Tennessee is planning to research the impact of electronic cigarettes and vaping with a grant from vaping device maker JUUL Labs.

Meharry Medical College in Nashville says that it and JUUL Labs have structured the $7.5 million grant in ways meant to ensure the “full autonomy” of the new Meharry Center for the Study of Social Determinants of Health, including “sole ownership of the sponsored research and complete control over publication of the findings.”

A statement from Meharry’s president and CEO, Dr. James Hildreth, says few issues require more research than “the rising prevalence of e-cigarettes, including how they affect young people.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.