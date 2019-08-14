Vaping companies sue to delay US e-cigarette review

Health and Fitness

by By MATTHEW PERRONE , Associated Press14 August 2019 15:04-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — A vaping industry group is suing the U.S. government to delay a review of electronic cigarettes.

The Vapor Technology Association said in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration’s deadline of next May could wipe out many of the smaller companies in the growing industry.

The industry’s legal challenge is the latest hurdle in the FDA’s effort to regulate e-cigarettes and flavored vaping solutions.

The FDA first gained authority to police e-cigarettes in 2016. But regulators have repeatedly pushed back the timeline to begin reviewing the thousands of products on the market.

Only products that meet FDA’s standards would be permitted to be sold.

