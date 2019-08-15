US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

Health and Fitness

US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

by By MATTHEW PERRONE , Associated Press15 August 2019 10:12-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.

Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.

The FDA’s previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn’t force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.

The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.