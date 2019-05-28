TSA allows passengers to bring drug derived from marijuana

by –

(AP) — The Transportation Security Administration has changed its cannabis policy to allow passengers to bring on board some forms of CBD oil and an FDA-approved drug derived from marijuana.

All forms of marijuana were previously prohibited in carry-on bags and checked luggage. On Sunday, TSA updated its “What Can I bring?” guidance under medical marijuana. The agency said in a statement it was made aware of the drug used to treat epilepsy in children, and the change was made to avoid confusion on whether families can bring it.

Some CBD oil is also allowed “as long as it is produced within the regulations defined by the law.” The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and hemp derivatives. It’s not clear how agents will determine the difference. They refer all potentially illegal substances to law enforcement.