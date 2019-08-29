Source: OxyContin maker seeks to resolve all lawsuits

Health and Fitness

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS , Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A settlement being pursued by the maker of OxyContin aims to resolve all claims against the company filed in both state and federal court.

The proposal also provides a formula for dividing settlement money among states and local governments.

A person familiar with the talks but not authorized to discuss them publicly tells The Associated Press the proposal is being floated by lawyers for Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma and the controlling Sackler family. Purdue would enter a structured bankruptcy that would resolve all claims.

They are negotiating with several state attorneys general and a lawyer representing local governments as part of a massive federal litigation in Cleveland.

The settlement, if reached, would apply to the nearly 2,000 lawsuits in federal court and hundreds of other local government and state lawsuits.

