Seoul: NKorea ignores calls for joint African swine efforts

Health and Fitness

Seoul: NKorea ignores calls for joint African swine efforts

byAssociated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is concerned North Korea is ignoring its calls for joint efforts to stem the spread of highly contagious African swine fever following an outbreak in North Korea.

South Korea’s agricultural ministry on Wednesday says blood tests of pigs from some 340 farms near the inter-Korean border conducted through Tuesday came back negative. Hundreds of fences and traps have been installed around the farms to prevent their pigs from contacting wild boars that roam in and out of North Korea.

Seoul says the North hasn’t responded to proposals for joint quarantine efforts. The disease, which has decimated pig herds in China and other Asian countries, is harmless to humans but for pigs is fatal and highly contagious.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.