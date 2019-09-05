San Francisco Bay Area Medicare kickbacks scheme charged

byAssociated Press5 September 2019 17:52-04:00

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco federal prosecutors have filed complaints against 30 defendants in an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving the referral of Medicare patients for cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says at the center of the complaints unsealed Thursday are Amity Home Health Care, the largest home health care provider in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Advent Care Inc., a provider of hospice services.

The office alleges that under the leadership of CEO Ridhima “Amanda” Singh, Amity paid kickbacks to marketers, doctors and other medical professionals in exchange for referral of patients.

The complaints say law enforcement officers recorded each defendant making the deals.

A telephone message seeking comment was left with Amity.

A woman who answered a call to Advent said she had no comment and would not identify herself.

