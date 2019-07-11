Reckitt Benckiser pays $1.4 billion in opioid settlement

byAssociated Press11 July 2019 11:58-04:00

LONDON (AP) — Consumer products company Reckitt Benckiser says it will pay $1.4 billion to resolve U.S. investigations into the marketing of an anti-addiction drug by a subsidiary.

The company said Thursday it reached agreements with the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

The government alleged that an ex-Reckitt subsidiary sought to increase prescriptions for Suboxone Film by deceiving health care providers into believing the drug was safer than other opioid addiction treatments.

Suboxone Film was marketed by RB’s former prescription business Indivior, which was spun off in 2014.

The company says it “acted lawfully at all times and expressly denies all allegations that it engaged in any wrongful conduct” but the settlement was in the best interest of RB and shareholders.

It said the settlement would prevent uncertainty and distraction from continued investigations.

