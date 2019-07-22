FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica

Health and Fitness

FDA approves 9 generic versions of nerve pain drug Lyrica

By LINDA A. JOHNSON , Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first generic copies of a popular, pricey pill for nerve pain.

The agency on Monday said it approved nine generic versions of Pfizer Inc.’s Lyrica. It is also used for seizures and fibromyalgia, a condition that causes chronic, widespread pain.

Lyrica, approved in 2004, is Pfizer’s second bestseller, with sales last year of $4.6 billion. The heavily advertised drug costs about $460 to $720 per month without insurance, depending on the pharmacy. Prices can vary widely.

Prices for generic versions range from about $140 to $370 per month, according to the drug price comparison site GoodRx .

Common side effects include dizziness, blurred vision and sleepiness. Serious side effects include allergic reactions and life-threatening breathing problems.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.