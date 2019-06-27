Court won’t halt suits against doctor over drug dose deaths

Health and Fitness

Court won’t halt suits against doctor over drug dose deaths

by By KANTELE FRANKO , Associated Press27 June 2019 14:50-04:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court has declined to pause proceedings in wrongful-death lawsuits against a doctor charged with 25 counts of murder and the Ohio hospital system where he worked.

William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) is accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System.

Lawyers representing Mount Carmel and the fired doctor argued that proceedings in 10 related lawsuits should be halted because of the ongoing criminal case. A Franklin County magistrate rejected that request Wednesday but agreed to block the plaintiffs’ lawyers from pursuing a sworn statement from Husel for now.

Husel has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer says Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Mount Carmel already settled some other lawsuits for a total of nearly $4.5 million .

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.