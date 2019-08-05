Class action lawsuit filed against UCLA gynecologist

Health and Fitness

Class action lawsuit filed against UCLA gynecologist

byAssociated Press5 August 2019 19:51-04:00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two women say in a federal class action lawsuit they were sexually assaulted by a former gynecologist who worked for the University of California, Los Angeles.

The lawsuit says that Dr. James Heaps sexually assaulted the women and made sexually inappropriate comments during their appointments. The class action lawsuit is the latest lawsuit to be filed against Heaps and UCLA, though others have been pursued through state court.

Heaps has been criminally charged with the sexual battery of two patients, but he denies any wrongdoing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Representatives for the plaintiffs, UCLA and Heaps could not immediately be reached Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit was filed last Tuesday against Heaps, the university system’s regents and other unnamed defendants in U.S. District Court in the Central District of California.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.