Chinese official: Pig fever outbreak ‘complicated and grim’

byAssociated Press

BEIJING (AP) — An official says the death toll from a disease that struck China’s pig herds has risen to 1.2 million and the government is stepping up efforts to contain outbreaks.

A deputy agriculture minister, Yu Kangzhen, said Thursday the situation is “complicated and grim.” He blamed “weak links at the grassroots level” for not containing African swine fever.

Yu says the government is working on a vaccine and stepping up containment measures nationwide.

