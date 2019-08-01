Canadians worried by plan to let Americans import drugs

byAssociated Press1 August 2019 14:24-04:00

OTTAWA (AP) — A U.S. plan to let Americans legally import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada is causing concern among Canadians that it could cause shortages of some medications.

The chairman of a patient’s group known as the Best Medicines Coalition calls the U.S. plan a “clear and present danger” to the health and well-being of Canadians.”

John Adams told The Canadian Press that Canada’s supply isn’t always sufficient to meet local demand, let alone a sudden surge in demand from south of the border.

Diabetes Canada and other organizations which signed a letter urging the Canadian government to safeguard the country’s drug supply.

The Trump administration said Wednesday it will create a way for Americans to import lower-cost prescription drugs from Canada, reversing years of refusals by health authorities.

