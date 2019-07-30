Alleged phony pharmacist filled 745,000 prescriptions

byAssociated Press30 July 2019 18:53-04:00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have charged a woman with impersonating a pharmacist and illegally filling more than 745,000 prescriptions in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Charges against Kim Thien Le were announced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that from late 2006 through 2017, Le — who didn’t have a pharmacist license — used the license numbers of registered pharmacists in order to impersonate them and dispense prescriptions at Walgreens pharmacies in Santa Clara and Alameda counties.

They included more than 100,000 for opioids such as fentanyl, morphine and codeine.

Le was arrested last Friday. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

