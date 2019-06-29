1 child dies, 3 sickened by E. coli linked to San Diego fair

Health and Fitness

1 child dies, 3 sickened by E. coli linked to San Diego fair

byAssociated Press29 June 2019 05:32-04:00

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say E. coli bacteria encountered at the San Diego County Fair has killed one child and sickened three others.

A Friday night release from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced four confirmed cases linked to animal contact. While three cases didn’t result in hospitalization, a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and died from a complication June 24.

The children between the ages of 2 and 13 visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

The exact source of the bacteria is still under investigation, but all four reported having contact with animals at the fair.

Fair officials have now closed public access to all animal areas, including the petting zoo, but plan to keep the fair open.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.