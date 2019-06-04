Youngtown begins enforcing trespassing law in riverbed

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

People making their home in the Agua Fria riverbed will need to relocate if they are on private property within the municipal bounds of Youngtown.

Community officials are taking steps to make sure there are no campsites or homes of any kind on the privately owned portions of the riverbed within town boundaries. Mike LeVault, Youngtown mayor, said officials are working with a Valley homeless agency to find shelter for people in the riverbed before Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office begins enforcing trespassing laws.

“We’ve been going into the river weekly with MCSO and Community Bridges,” he said. “We have taken some people out who agree to go to shelters or into programs.”

Youngtown officials contract with MCSO for law enforcement services.

Mr. LeVault said anyone left living on private property in the riverbed will be cited for trespass. That could eventually lead to arrest if they do not comply.

“We are trying to take care of their needs before we have to take the drastic step,” Mr. LeVault said.

During a Jan. 22 joint venture with Maricopa Association of Governments for a “point-in-time” head count of homeless in the riverbed, Mr. LeVault said 18 people were contacted. There were some encampments that appeared occupied but people were not present, and officials were told there were people living there.

“We estimate there are about 25 people living in the riverbed on the Youngtown side between Grand and Olive avenues,” he said. “We did notice a number of encampments that had been abandoned, but where they went we don’t know.”

When all people are removed from the private properties, a hazardous materials team will go through the area and clean up any debris.

“We are working very cautiously, and documenting everything we are doing,” Mr. LeVault said.

These efforts are a result of the growing homeless population in the riverbed.

“We have received a number of complaints from residents about the homeless people when they come into the community,” Mr. LeVault said.It is also impacting Sun City.

Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal, said during a May 21 fire district board meeting the agency has video of people leaning against their new fire station, 13232 N. 111th Ave., in the alley while they defecate. Vicki Foelsch, Sun City Posse representative, said during the same meeting she has seen homeless people loitering near her church and has warned them numerous times they are trespassing.

Ms. Foelsch was also concerned about where those being relocated from the riverbed will go.

“We’re concerned about that,” she said. “They may just move up the river and be right next to peoples’ homes just over the wall.”

Mr. Fox said it is also possible some could just move to the El Mirage side of the riverbed.

El Mirage officials did not respond by press time to questions about whether they were addressing the issue in a similar manner as Youngtown officials.

Some municipal officials, like Youngtown, have tried to deal with the issue by passing urban camping ordinances. But Mr. LeVault said a 9th Circuit Court ruling gutted those ordinances by saying they cannot be enforced unless municipal officials had a place to go for the campers.

The homeless population in the Agua Fria riverbed creates a strain on Sun Cities emergency services agencies and municipalities.

Homeless in the riverbed are impacting services for both towns adjacent to the riverbed between Grand and Olive avenues, and they are impacting emergency service agencies, particularly fire and medical departments, along the riverbed throughout the Northwest Valley.

Sun City Fire and Medical Department, which serves an area of the riverbed from Olive Avenue to Beardsley Road, and the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority in Sun City West, serving riverbed areas north of Beardsley Road, make numerous calls for service into the riverbed. Most of the Sun City calls are made from the Quik Trip or Circle K stores in Youngtown and emergency crews meet the caller at that location, according to Ron Deadman, Sun City fire chief. Other times they have very little direction to follow.

“There have been times where we send one crew north and one crew south until we find the problem,” Mr. Deadman said.

There are many problems related to running these types of calls, according to Eric Kriwer, AFMA deputy chief. They occur mainly in the evening hours, with very vague directions. The river bottom has a difficult access with sandy and uneven surfaces that require access by a four-wheel drive vehicle or often by foot, he explained.

Sun City’s fire officials also call for law enforcement escorts, but sometimes they have to wait past what they believe is appropriate for the type of call they are responding to, according to Mr. Deadman.

“These activities are really taking a lot of time for fire and law enforcement, time that could be spent on other issues that can be dealt with more quickly,” Mr. LeVault said.

Another issue for emergency crews is the protectiveness by the homeless to their encampments. Mr. Deadman said while searching for a call scene, fire crews often encounter resistance when they have to go through an encampment to get to a call.

Mr. Kriwer stated riverbed and other open desert calls offer a challenge regarding access and can utilize a great deal of personnel to carry a patient from the scene of the call to transportation.

“The drone program can assist with these emergencies to help locate the patient, bring in communication equipment, supply water and assess personnel and equipment needed on these types of calls,” he explained.

The homeless population in Arizona appears to be declining. According to statistics on the National Alliance To End Homelessness website, www.endhomelessness.org, there were 14,000 homeless in the state in 2007, but that number dropped to 8,947 by 2017. In Maricopa County, the 2017 homeless count was 5,605, according to the NATEH website stats.

Mr. LeVault stressed homelessness is not unique to the Northwest Valley.