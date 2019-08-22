Updates coming to Peoria’s waste water system, B&F Contracting to receive $2.5M

Peoria City Council approved a contract amendment with Tucson-based B&F Contracting, Inc. for about $2.5 million to rehabilitate 6,131 feet of the city’s sewer main lines as part of a sewer rehabilitation project.

The project will address segments of the city’s wastewater collection system, including 107th Avenue, just north of Beardsley Road; Beardsley Road, west of 91st Avenue; Happy Valley Road, east of 83rd Avenue; and Bell Road and 91st Avenue.

Construction is expected to begin later this year in the fall and complete by winter.

In September 2018, the city completed a trunk line assessment, which evaluated the condition of all trunk sewer mains — 15-inches and larger — in Peoria.

Several areas of the city’s wastewater system were identified as requiring immediate attention, that is, needing to be addressed within two years.

The trunk sewer rehabilitation is part of the city’s fiscal years 2020-2029 capital improvement program.

The original contract was approved in February for $29,094 for pre-construction services, including constructability reviews, field investigations, and cost estimating services.

The project was setup as a phased award, and this amendment is for the construction phase.