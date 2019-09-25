Sun City residents want drivers to slow down

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

They are unofficial, but at least two Sun City streets seem to have adopted new names — Peoria Speedway and Thunderbird Raceway.

Residents coined the names during discussion at the Sept. 18 Sun City Home Owners Association Roads and Safety Committee meeting focusing on traffic enforcement. While the topic comes up often, one Sun City couple have taken matters into their own hands and offered their technique of helping with the issue.

“We saw a line of cars on Peoria Avenue near an intersection, and they were all going over the speed limit,” Michael Graham said. “This is an preventable problem and we need to address it.”

He and his wife, Gloria, decided to become part of the solution. Ms. Graham initially stood on the sidewalk near the curb and waved at drivers in an unsuccessful attempt to get them to slow down. Their next tactic was to print “Please slow down” in black Sharpie on bright yellow poster board and place them next to the roadway.

“That helped a little bit, but not enough,” Ms. Graham said.

A retired police officer who worked in traffic enforcement, Mr. Graham believes the solution to the issue is continuous and vigorous enforcement. He also believes if more residents got involved solutions would come quicker.

“We’re not complaining about the sheriff’s department; we want to do what we can to help,” he said.

Deputy Zane Hagen, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office community outreach officer, reminded residents the department instituted a traffic enforcement car in the spring and it is still operating. However, the deputy assigned to the car left MCSO during the summer and there was a lull in enforcement while a replacement was selected.

“During the last week in August we had 41 traffic stops district-wide,” Mr. Hagen said. “In the full month of July, we had 137.”

The traffic enforcement car works throughout the district, but the deputy manning it makes it a point to spend time in Sun City and Sun City West, he added.

“Our regular patrols also make traffic stops if they see a violation while on their patrols,” Mr. Hagen said.

He added MCSO has a speed trailer that reads the speeds of oncoming cars and flashes it for the drivers to see. The device is placed in high traffic areas.

Speeding is not the only traffic issue Sun City residents are concerned about.

“Red light running is a real problem,” said Rita Tillery, Roads and Safety Committee member. “I was southbound on 107th Avenue waiting for the red light when a guy pulled up beside me, then took off across Grand Avenue with the light still red.”

Jim Powell, committee vice chairman, said he read reports that listed Arizona No. 1 in the nation in traffic accidents and fatalities.

“The question we should ask our legislators is, what are they going to do about it,” he said.

Mr. Powell believes cameras could help cut down on speeding and red light running. But Debbie Lesko, when she was a state senator, sponsored a successful bill to ban speed cameras on state highways. While some municipalities use speed and red light cameras within their boundaries, legislative action has made other entities reluctant to use them, according to Mr. Powell.

“Our state legislature is not in tune with speed cameras,” he said.

Greg Eisert, committee member, said it would be up to Maricopa County supervisors to implement speed or red light cameras in coordination with MCSO.

Mr. Powell suggested temporary cameras could be placed at intersections to determine if that is helpful, then moved to other locations. They could also be brought back to other locations. It was also suggested stationary speed readers, not cameras, mounted on poles and solar powered could remind drivers of their speed. These devices are used on Bell Road eastbound just east of 91st Avenue and on 91st Avenue near the intersection with Greenway Road.

“But then the entities responsible for them have to weigh the cost against the benefit,” Mr. Eisert said. “They may decide it’s not worth it.”

Mr. Powell said the key to achieving change is resident involvement.

“We, meaning the people of Sun City, need to let our elected officials, including county, know what we want,” he said.

The SCHOA Roads and Safety Committee meets monthly to discuss traffic and roadway issues in the community. The committee’s next meeting is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 in the meeting room at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive.

IF YOU GO:

What: Sun City Home Owners Association Roads and Safety Committee

When: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16

Where: Meeting room at SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive.