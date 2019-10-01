Sun City CC&R proposals in final form, input sought

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Proposed amendments to the Sun City covenants, conditions and restrictions have been finalized by the Sun City Home Owners Association Board of Directors and the organization will seek additional public input on them this month.

In a year-long process, SCHOA officials developed a number of changes to the CC&Rs, the unincorporated Maricopa County community’s version of ordinances. The public was involved in the process throughout, and will continue to be involved, according to Jim Hunter, SCHOA board presidents and CC&R Review Committee chairman.

“We have had open committee meetings and a number of town hall type meetings and heard from people through an online survey,” he said. “We will continue to keep the public involved.”

SCHOA officials will conduct a CC&R workshop 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Fairway Recreation Center, 10600 W. Peoria Ave., to go over the finalized version of the proposed changes. While SCHOA officials conduct multiple CC&R workshops throughout the year to address specific issues, this one will be devoted totally to the proposed amendments, according to Mr. Hunter.

“We need to see if the community interest in revising the CC&Rs is still high,” Mr. Hunter said.

The full document containing actual wording of the revised CC&Rs will be available at the workshop, but it will also be available ahead of it, said Martha Lattie, SCHOA marketing director.

“Right now, the existing CC&Rs are on our website,” she said during the board’s Sept. 24 meeting in answer to a resident’s question about availability. “Once the proposals are finalized, they will also be put on the website.

Visit suncityhoa.org.

SCHOA officials believe the CC&Rs are overdue for amendments.

“There are a lot of contradictions in them right now, and that has to be cleaned up,” Mr. Hunter said.

Sun City’s CC&Rs were last updated in the late-1990s, according to Mr. Hunter. The task took 2.5 years to complete and cost SCHOA about $200,000, he added.

“I think it will cost about that much this time,” he said. “And that’s a lot of $25 per year memberships.”

That would be on top of SCHOA’s other costs, including operations and legal fees. Joe Janos, SCHOA treasurer, said SCHOA spent $19,000 in legal fees in August alone, which made for a budget variance of about $20,000 for the month. But the agency is ahead of budget for the year.

“About $16,000 of those legal fees was for one case,” Mr. Hunter said. “For those living in Phase 1 in on or near Balboa, you’ll know we had quite an issue to address there.”

Those efforts and others, he says, make it clear SCHOA officials will take whatever measures necessary to enforce the CC&Rs.

“But we have to make them fair and enforceable,” Mr. Hunter said of the need to amend the document. “Right now there are issues.”

Tom Wilson, SCHOA general manager, reminded residents the agency relies on complaints to identify CC&R issues in the community. While compliance inspectors can investigate issues they see while on other cases, they do not patrol the community looking for violations, according to Mr. Wilson.

“We have no obligation to disclose to the violator the identity of the person or persons making the complaint,” he said. “Some people are reluctant to file complaints for fear of some kind of retaliation. But we would only have to disclose that under court order, and in my time here we’ve never been ordered to disclose.”

SCHOA compliance officers conducted 807 inspections in August alone, with 122 of those for conditions of property. In August 158 conditions of property cases, including rollover from previous months, were closed, Mr. Wilson said.

“Our compliance and education efforts are paying off,” he said. “More people are calling and asking questions before they start projects on their properties.”

SCHOA officials had planned to publish the proposed CC&R amendments community-wide in the fall and possibly begin a vote on the amendments early in 2020. But now they are leaning toward a different approach designed to secure a community buy-in before proceeding to the vote.

IF YOU GO:

What: Sun City Home Owners Association CC&R workshop

When: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15

Where: Fairway Recreation Center, 10600 W. Peoria Ave.

PROPOSED CC&R CHAMGES

As recommended by the SCHOA CC&R Review Committee in June, below are the proposed amendments to the Sun City covenants, conditions and restrictions.

The SCHOA board in March committed an unspecified amount of funds from the operating budget, including some donations, to the CC&R revision campaign.

Many of the recommended CC&R changes revolve around condition-of-property issues. They also incorporate many of the clarifications to the CC&Rs into the full document.

• Will allow variances for underage spouses who inherit property, as long as they do not bring in anyone under 55.

• Fences and setbacks must be consistent with Maricopa County codes and ordinances.

• No parking on streets longer than 72 hours in a 30-day period; no parking on landscaping, and no parking of inoperable or unsightly vehicles on a property.

• Prohibit wooden fences.

• Requiring detached garages be no taller than the adjoining home and a driveway must lead into the garage.

• Detached utility buildings will be allowed if they are screened or walled so they are not visible from the street.

• Gazebos and other outdoor living structures will be allowed and eliminate the phrase “servants’ quarters” from the document.

• Rentals of 29 days or less would be prohibited.

• Removed the phrase “except in a garage” from parking provision.

• Clarify responsibility for bushes, hedges or trees that infringe on neighboring properties.