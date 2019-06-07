Sun City CC&R change proposals nearly complete

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

The Sun City Home Owners Association board got positive news on a number of fronts during its May meeting.

Work to revise the covenants, conditions and restrictions continues to progress. The proposed changes have been, and continue, in legal review by SCHOA’s attorney, Penny Koepke. The agency’s CC&R Review Committee met May 29 to discuss the legal comments so far, according to Jim Hunter, SCHOA board and committee president. It will meet again when the legal review is complete to finalize the proposals. No meeting date has yet been scheduled.

“We’re moving forward to finalize a few things with legal,” Mr. Hunter stated in an email. “We are close.”

A letter to the editor (“Disagree with SCHOA parking change plan,” Sun City Independent, May 29, 2019) from Sun City resident Rich Andrews criticized the CC&R Review Committee’s proposal to alter slightly the on-street parking rule to prohibit on-street parking for longer than 72 hours in a 30-day period. However, Mr. Andrews, in his letter, referred to condo area parking. Mr. Hunter believes Mr. Andrews does not seem to understand the relationship between SCHOA and 386 condo associations, nor the existing CC&Rs.

SCHOA’s CC&Rs apply to single-family properties and not condo properties. There are 386 condo associations in the community and each has their own set of CC&Rs for property owners within each association.

Mr. Hunter stated there has been continuing positive dialogue and cooperation between SCHOA and the Condo Owners Association, noting that both organizations share the goal of preserving the values and way of life in Sun City.

The SCHOA board approved a motion to place $200,000 into a restricted fund for future expenditures related to amending the CC&Rs.

Other good news for SCHOA board members was that membership was higher than last year at the same time.

“SCHOA membership has been enhanced by the ‘Thirsty Thursday’ efforts, which will continue in June,” Mr. Hunter stated.

Reported violations of the CC&Rs were down in April, while the number of inspections by the compliance officers was higher than last year, Tom Wilson, SCHOA general manager, reported during the May 28 SCHOA board meeting.

“This appears to indicate better overall compliance within the community, another positive trend,” Mr. Hunter stated.

Mr. Wilson also reported that during April, SCHOA cleaned up 11 properties through its two programs — the Community Intervention Program, which addresses vacant properties, and the Resident Assistance and Maintenance Program, which assists residents who may be unable financially and/or physically to maintain their properties to community standards. RAMP is funded by community donations and greatly assisted by volunteers and business partners, Mr. Hunter explained.

Committee reports included comments from Roads and Safety Committee members, including more traffic enforcement in Sun City. Government Affairs Committee members reported the wastewater appeal is still awaiting a decision and Residential Utility Consumer Office staff is requesting a re-hearing on the interim water rate increases granted to EPCOR.