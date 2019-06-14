Sun City agencies looking for board candidates

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Election season for Sun City’s two governing agencies is underway.

Elections for Recreation Centers of Sun City and Sun City Home Owners Association board seats will not be conducted for several months, but both agencies opened applications for candidates this month. Officials from both agencies hope to continue the efforts to bring in a full and strong list of candidates.

Up until about three years ago, both agencies had trouble getting enough candidates to match the soon-to-be-open seats. But the trend shifted thanks to the efforts of their respective elections committees.

“The Election Committee over the last several years has implemented many outreach strategies, including surveys and visiting clubs, to encourage members to become candidates,” Joelyn Higgins, RCSC communications and marketing coordinator, stated in an email.

Those same strategies will be used again this year, she added.

In the 2018 election, RCSC had eight candidates competing for three seats.

In addition to similar outreach, SCHOA officials ramped up their efforts to promote the benefits of membership and that has helped bring in more interested residents to serve on the board, according to Gail Warmath, SCHOA Elections Committee chairwoman.

“Sun city residents’ increased awareness [of] the important role that SCHOA plays in their lives and the crucial role SCHOA has in protecting our values and way of life has been a large factor,” she stated in an email. “We will continue to rely on referrals and networking.”

SCHOA had five candidates for three expiring seats in the 2018 election.

Ms. Higgins said board service is important to become involved in the process and to share ideas and talents with the community.Ms. Warmath agreed.

“It is also important to give back to the community and what better way to do that than to serve our community?” she stated.

She added the all-volunteer boards set the policy and direction of the organization and ensures they stay focused and committed to the respective missions.

“The decisions the SCHOA board makes protects our property values and has more to do with maintaining property values than what one can do on their own,” she stated. “The decisions help make Sun City the wonderful place to live we all enjoy.”

RCSC board

There are three seats open for election annually for RCSC. This year those seats are now held by Jerry DeLano, Darla Akins and Stella Van Ness.

RCSC candidate packets are available at the corporate offices at Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd. Members interested in being a candidate must present their RCSC member card when they request and application, according to Ms. Higgins. Applications must be returned no later than noon Friday, Oct. 4.

Requirements to become an RCSC board candidate are the applicant must be at least 55; must not reside with or be related by marriage or birth to any other member of the board, senior management staff or board candidate; must be a deeded real estate owner of property in Sun City; must be an RCSC member in good standing; must reside in Sun City and be available at least 10 months of the year; must meet the requirements to hold an Arizona liquor license because RCSC holds liquor licenses that require board officers to be included on the licensing; must be eligible and available to serve a three-year term; and should be available to attend board candidate orientations.

If elected to the board, residents cannot serve on any board of a chartered club or green committee or golf association affiliated with RCSC golf courses.

Call 623-560-4600.

SCHOA board

The SCHOA board has three board seats expiring this year, those now held by Lloyd Maple, Art Jenkins and Jerry Walczak.

Candidate packets are available at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive.

To qualify for the SCHOA board, candidates must be a SCHOA member, be available to serve a three-year term, be committed to the SCHOA code of conduct, be available to attend board and committee meetings and events, be available to attend board candidate orientations, be responsible to conduct their own campaign and promotional materials and provide a resume, which is to include length of Sun City residency, employment experience, community service experience and reasons why they want to serve on the board.

Call 623-974-4718.