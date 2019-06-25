Summer brings break for Sun City agencies

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City residents serving on committees and board, and those residents who attend their meetings, will get a break during the summer months.

The Recreation Centers of Sun City has 10 standing committees, including Long Range Planning, Outreach and Communications, Properties, Bowling, Club Organization, Elections, Finance and Budget, Golf, Insurance and Lawn Bowling. RCSC also has the Sun City Foundation.

The Long Range Planning and Outreach and Communications panels met earlier this month and the Properties Committee meets 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 in social hall No. 2 at Lakeview Recreation Center, 10626 W. Thunderbird Blvd. All other committees, including the Foundation board, will not meet in June.

None of the RCSC committees will meet in July or August.

The RCSC board has one more meeting — 9 a.m. Thursday, June 27 in the auditorium at Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave. — before its takes a break from meetings in July and August.

The Sun City Home Owners Association has one standing committee, Roads and Safety, open to the public. That group will not meet in June, July and August. The SCHOA CC&R Review Committee, an ad hoc panel, will meet as needed, but none were scheduled by press time.

The SCHOA Board of Directors will meet 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25 in the meeting room at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Drive, before recessing for the summer with no meetings in July and August.

The Sun City Community Assistance Network board will not meet in June, July and August.

However, the Sun City Fire District — 9 a.m. the second Tuesday (workshop/special as needed) and third Tuesday (regular) at district headquarters, 18602 N. 99th Ave. — and the Sun City Posse — 9 a.m. the first Tuesday at Posse headquarters, 10861 W. Sunland Drive — will conduct their board meetings throughout the summer.