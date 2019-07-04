SCHOA officials refocusing on membership in Sun City

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

With the summer recess now ahead of them, Sun City Home Owners Association officials will refocus their efforts on beefing up the agency’s membership.

SCHOA membership is lower now than it was last year at this time, according to Mary Riemer, Membership Committee chairwoman. There are just under 8,000 SCHOA members on the roster. That figure had been more than 10,000 a few years ago.

“Part of that drop from last year are the free memberships we gave that were not renewed,” Ms. Riemer said.

That program ended and Lloyd Maple, SCHOA vice president, said SCHOA officials were partly to blame for the lack of retention.

“We didn’t do a good enough job of telling them what they were getting for their membership,” he said. “We didn’t communicate with them as much as we should have.”

Member signups and interest picked up in the last three months, mostly due to the Thirsty Thursday Club, according to Ms. Riemer. The “club” is a monthly gathering at the SCHOA office, 10401 W. Coggins Ave., to enjoy root beer and Coke floats, and in the process learn about SCHOA services.

“Things really took off with the Thirsty Thursday,” Ms. Riemer said.

During the three-month run of the event, 80 people attended — 50 at the June gathering — she explained. During the June gathering, 10 attendees signed up as SCHOA members, she added.

The Thirsty Thursday gatherings are also in summer recess and expected to resume in the fall, Mr. Maple said.

“In the meantime, we need to find other ways to get residents interested in being SCHOA members,” he said. “It really is in their best interest to be members.”

SCHOA membership is $20 per year.

Mr. Maple said SCHOA officials send renewal notices to members 45 days prior to membership expiration.

In addition to enforcing the community’s CC&Rs, SCHOA offers a variety of services to members, including a vendor referral program, educational workshops, notary services, town hall meetings, scam alerts and other community information.

Visit suncityhoa.org or call 623-974-4718.

Condo help

While SCHOA seeks membership from all Sun City residents, those living in garden homes, twin homes or patio homes, commonly called condominiums, or multi-level condos are governed by 386 different condo homeowner associations. These entities can get advice and help from the Condo Owners Association of Sun City.

SCHOA and COA officials are working more closely. Jerry Walczak, COA co-president, was elected to the SCHOA board in 2018 to a one-year term.

“The COA business has picked up the last couple of years,” he said. “So much so that we expanded hours.”

Unlike SCHOA, the COA board and staff will continue its activities through the summer.

The COA office, 11132 California Ave., Youngtown, will be open 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for July and 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Office hours will be 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday September-April. COA officials will also conduct roundtable discussions 10 a.m. Mondays, July 8 and 22 and Aug. 5.

Workshops are now conducted year-round, with the next one scheduled Friday, July 12 on the topic of “How to Build Community in Your Association.”

“We are having a lot of issues with associations right now,” Mr. Walczak said.

COA officials initiated an assistance program for associations struggling with getting board members and other issues. The agency’s help will come at a cost to the requesting association, but Mr. Walczak said it would be about 60% less than a management company would charge. COA officials will provide all types of assistance except walking the association grounds and finances, he added.