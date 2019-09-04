SCHOA guide to be distributed in Sun City sooner than expected

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Sun City residents will see the HOA’s community guide sooner than planned and it will include additional information.

“We said this was a learning process, and it certainly has been,” said Martha Lattie, Sun City Home Owners Association marketing director.

HOA officials are producing the community guide for the first time this year, partnering with Marcoa Media of San Diego. California. The guide will replace SCHOA’s previous smaller guide and be an alternative to the Sun City phone books produced by Sun City Publishing based in Scottsdale.

In anncounsing the guide (“Shifting gears onm CC&R revisions,” Sun City Independent, Aug. 28, 2019), SCHOA officials were unaware of some changes Marcoa officials were able to make from earlier discussions.

The guide will be available and distributed at least two months earlier than prfeviously planned, according to Ms. Lattie.

“They are telling us it will be out in November, possibly even in time for our expo, scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 6,” Ms. Lattie said.

In addition, SCHOA officials were not aware that Narcoa Media Officials planned to include residents’ names, addresses and phone numbers in the guide.

“They let us know that they were able to acquire that information and it will be included in the guide,” Ms. Lattie explained.

Marcoa officials also said the guide would be available online, according to Ms. Lattie.