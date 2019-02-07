Resident wants RCSC WiFi updated

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Some Sun City residents want to see Recreation Centers of Sun City officials get their facilities up-to-speed on technology.

John Wood, a Sun City Camera Guild president, made a plea during the Jan. 31 board meeting to have the corporation’s WiFi improved. He said connection to the Internet is slow throughout RCSC facilities. He also said it was somewhat embarrassing during the Discover Sun City AZ event earlier this month.

“We had a booth there and had our iPads to show people what our club had to offer,” he said. “But the connection was very slow. We found ourselves apologizing to people for that.”

He also said connection speed was also slow in the club room at Sundial Recreation Center, 14801 N. 103rd Ave.

“We conducts classes and use YouTube and the connection on that is also slow,” Mr. Wood said. “It is frustrating.”

He said he spoke to Chris Herring, RCSC assistant general manager, about the issue and was told what is in place was the top of the line at the time it was installed.

“Our technology is advancing all the time and we have new people coming in who expect things to be up-to-date,” Mr. Wood said.

Jerry DeLano, RCSC board president, said the board was aware of the issue from first hand experience. Members could not get reliable connections on their iPads during the meeting at which Mr. Woods spoke.

“We have had this conversation among the board, including right now,” he said, holding up his iPad. “We will look into this further.”