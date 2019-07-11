Registration open for Glendale city government class

Glendale University 101, GU101, is now accepting applications through Friday, Aug. 16, with classes beginning Sept. 4.

GU101 is a free 10-week program sponsored by Arizona State University where participants are offered a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of city government.

The Fall 2019 GU101 program will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Sept. 4 through Nov. 6. The free classes are held at locations throughout the city and are limited to 45 participants to encourage interaction among program attendees and the city staff who teach each unit.

To participate in Glendale University, you must be a Glendale resident or own a business located in Glendale and be 18 or older. Attendees who complete nine of the ten GU101 program classes will be honored during a program completion event on the final night of class.

Glendale University (GU) started in 1997 and provides participants with an opportunity to meet city leaders and interact with each city department while learning about their roles and processes.

Nearly 1,000 people have participated in the program over the last 21 years.

Register online at https://www.glendaleaz.com/GlendaleUniversity. For more information or to request an application, e-mail glendaleuniversity@glendaleaz.com.